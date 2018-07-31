Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $179,000 in Calpine Co. (CPN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calpine by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Calpine opened at $15.25 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Calpine Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

