Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,119 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

Mastercard opened at $197.87 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $127.40 and a twelve month high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.