Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19,937.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,199 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 270.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mastercard by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,608,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,881,000 after buying an additional 944,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after buying an additional 750,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $127.40 and a 52-week high of $214.28. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura raised their price target on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

