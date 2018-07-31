Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,221 Shares of Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 104.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBK opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Orbotech Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.38 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 17.28%. equities analysts anticipate that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

