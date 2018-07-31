Whitnell & Co. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Whitnell & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $65.17 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.