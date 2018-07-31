Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $45,500,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $38,164,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Weyerhaeuser traded up $0.23, hitting $34.36, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 359,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,265. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

