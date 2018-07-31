Western Digital (WDC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.47, but opened at $70.98. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 332451 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $336,143.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,336,319.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,192,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

