Western Digital (WDC) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Western Digital opened at $70.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. Western Digital has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $43,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $5,516,590.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,248,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $299,721,000 after buying an additional 151,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,814,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $238,104,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 28.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,099,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $193,700,000 after buying an additional 468,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 22.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 379,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

