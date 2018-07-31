West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 84,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $279.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.