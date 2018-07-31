WESCO International (WCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

WESCO International opened at $58.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCC. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $38,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $81,889.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $161,070. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

