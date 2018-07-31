Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Receives $9.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAIR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Wesco Aircraft from $7.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter worth $533,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 67.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.16. Wesco Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.56 million. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.