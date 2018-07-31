Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in J.Jill Inc (JILL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,478 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of J.Jill worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,881 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JILL opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. J.Jill Inc has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.88.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. J.Jill’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JILL. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

