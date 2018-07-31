Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,878 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners opened at $22.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $727.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.63. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 36.06%. analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNOP. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

