WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $268.13 and last traded at $261.48, with a volume of 22575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.45.
The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.
WellCare Health Plans Company Profile
WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.
