Weir Group (WEIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.90 EPS

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports. Weir Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Shares of LON:WEIR traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,948.50 ($25.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 15.75 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In related news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($28.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.80 ($13,061.10). Also, insider JIm McDonald acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £9,895 ($13,000.92).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.22) to GBX 2,700 ($35.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.16) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Weir Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,170 ($28.51) to GBX 2,500 ($32.85) in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,352.89 ($30.91).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

