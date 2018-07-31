WEC Energy Group (WEC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30.

WEC Energy Group traded up $0.62, hitting $65.82, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 51,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,970. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.