Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $2,728,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,557,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $819,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Cerner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $73.86.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.