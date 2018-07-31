Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

