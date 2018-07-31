WD-40 (WDFC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.18% of WD-40 worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 opened at $160.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of WD-40 in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on WD-40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

In other WD-40 news, Director Daniel E. Pittard acquired 530 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.65 per share, for a total transaction of $70,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $251,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.