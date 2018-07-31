Watch Point Trust Co Has $1.90 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 99.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 112.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.58.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

