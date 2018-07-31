Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Increased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management traded up $0.74, reaching $89.61, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 87,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,589. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

