Walker & Dunlop (WD) vs. Green Dot (GDOT) Financial Contrast

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Green Dot 0 5 8 0 2.62

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $70.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.57%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Green Dot.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Green Dot does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 29.20% 19.19% 5.08% Green Dot 12.10% 14.21% 5.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Green Dot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.58 $211.12 million $4.76 12.42 Green Dot $890.15 million 4.63 $85.88 million $1.58 50.20

Walker & Dunlop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Dot. Walker & Dunlop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Green Dot on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload system for crediting cash onto an enabled payment card by swiping the payment card at the point of sale through Green Dot Network; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds to accounts; and e-cash remittance, a service that allows a consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. The company, through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank, provides prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. In addition, it offers mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, instant payment, and processing and settlement services. It markets and sells its products and services through approximately 100,000 retail stores, various direct-to-consumer Websites, thousands of tax preparation offices, and various apps available in the 2 app stores, as well as distributes through various enterprise-scale ?Banking as a Service' partnerships, and Green Dot, a banking franchise in the United States. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

