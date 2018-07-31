Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on Wageworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of WAGE opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Wageworks has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 16.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

