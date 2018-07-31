Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on Wageworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.
Shares of WAGE opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Wageworks has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $69.25.
About Wageworks
WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.
