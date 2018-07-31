Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.92. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.75.

Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

