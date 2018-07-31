WaBi (WABI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $187,566.00

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One WaBi token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and IDEX. WaBi has a total market cap of $12.11 million and $187,566.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaBi has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00393042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00177738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029328 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000862 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. The official website for WaBi is wacoin.io . WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken . The official message board for WaBi is medium.com/@wabiico

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaBi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

