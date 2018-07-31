WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 617,499 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in WABCO were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WABCO by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,935,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WABCO during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in WABCO by 21.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WABCO from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of WBC opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.79. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. WABCO had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

