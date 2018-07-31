Wabash National (WNC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 6,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $491.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,564,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Wabash National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,404,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,481 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,020,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

