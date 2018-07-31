Wabash National (WNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.94%. Wabash National updated its FY18 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS.

Wabash National traded up $0.78, reaching $19.80, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 558,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,912. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

