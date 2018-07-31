W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Global Securities

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

W. R. Grace & Co traded up $0.78, hitting $72.67, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,699. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

