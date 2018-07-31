Vivendi (VIV) PT Set at €24.00 by Cfra

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from Cfra in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.00 ($28.24).

Shares of Vivendi opened at €21.72 ($25.55) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

