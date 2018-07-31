Visteon (VC) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Visteon (NYSE:VC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They presently have a $104.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VC. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $140.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.89.

Visteon stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $105.91 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $634,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,184.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Visteon by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Visteon by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 61,600.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

