Visteon (VC) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Citigroup

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Longbow Research set a $145.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Visteon from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.11.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $105.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Visteon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Visteon by 261.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

