Vista Gold (VGZ) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Vista Gold remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 23,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,700. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

