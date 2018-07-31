Visio (VISIO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30.00

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Visio has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Visio has a total market cap of $71,635.00 and $30.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00033118 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005134 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00042491 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00345222 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017139 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Visio Coin Profile

VISIO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,159,497 coins and its circulating supply is 51,159,497 coins. Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com . Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

