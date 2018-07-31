Virtu Financial (VIRT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Virtu Financial opened at $20.67 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.64. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.08 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 126.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $93,702,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 82,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $2,489,658.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,298.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,112,452 shares of company stock worth $194,307,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

