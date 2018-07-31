Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $2,842,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,934 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $3,767,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

