Virtu Financial LLC Sells 5,869 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.16% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA SRTY opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

