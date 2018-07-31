Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,731 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 6.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $110,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.74. 8,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,341. Pool Co. has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

In related news, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,677.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hart Melanie Housey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $517,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,952,225. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

