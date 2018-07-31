Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $74.34 Million Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915,747 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Axon Enterprise worth $74,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $15,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,722,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,200 shares of company stock worth $16,123,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise traded up $1.03, hitting $67.45, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,914. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 251.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAXN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

