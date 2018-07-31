Vermillion (VRML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRML. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vermillion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 283.32% and a negative net margin of 350.66%.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

