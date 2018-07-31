Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Cision Ltd (CISN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,807,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,017,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.38% of Cision as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cision by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the first quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cision alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CISN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cision in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cision in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In related news, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $3,536,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CISN opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Cision Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.