Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 105,550 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (OSK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,550 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Oshkosh worth $34,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

