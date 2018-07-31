Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $30.68 Million Holdings in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,803,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group opened at $16.53 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Rev Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $608.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

In other Rev Group news, Director John Canan purchased 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,841.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $92,438.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,040 shares of company stock worth $112,892. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REVG. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rev Group from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Rev Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

