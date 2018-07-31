VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

Media coverage about VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) has been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VASCO Data Security International earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9844219828128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of VASCO Data Security International stock remained flat at $$21.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $878.80 million, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. VASCO Data Security International has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $22.30.
VDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Sidoti downgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on VASCO Data Security International from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VASCO Data Security International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
VASCO Data Security International Company Profile
VASCO Data Security International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.
