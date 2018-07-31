Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 55,107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,754,000 after buying an additional 1,095,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,335,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,808,000 after buying an additional 3,346,030 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,486.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,663,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,701,000 after buying an additional 17,430,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,641,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,487,000 after buying an additional 483,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,295,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,863,000 after buying an additional 2,520,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

