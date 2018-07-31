VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (VTWG) Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF opened at $148.68 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $113.54 and a 52 week high of $143.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

