Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF opened at $160.48 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.54 and a twelve month high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

