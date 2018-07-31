Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Position Boosted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF traded up $0.79, hitting $129.43, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,994. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $111.05 and a twelve month high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

