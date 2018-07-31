Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,236.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,544,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,807,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,315,000 after purchasing an additional 697,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,641,000 after purchasing an additional 630,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $83.74 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

