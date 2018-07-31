Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $96,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,807 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,920.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 602,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 592,969 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 478,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 228,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF traded up $0.48, hitting $86.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 36,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,220. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $90.93.

